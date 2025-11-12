BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $10.99. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.9660, with a volume of 91,819 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 1.3%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
