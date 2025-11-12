BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $10.99. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.9660, with a volume of 91,819 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 32.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 57,181 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 105.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 110,795 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,041,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

