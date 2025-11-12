Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $375,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $557.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

