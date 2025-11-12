Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $236.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 640,567 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $236,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $74.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

