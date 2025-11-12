Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stock Position Raised by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 65,799 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 47,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 514,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $105,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,518 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,807 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $218.27 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

