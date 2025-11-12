Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,295,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,446 shares during the period. Qfin makes up 5.0% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Qfin were worth $142,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Panview Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qfin by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Capital Ltd now owns 918,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 363,316 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qfin by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,024,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,428,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Qfin by 7.8% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qfin in the second quarter worth $60,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11.

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Qfin had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 30.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 541.0%. Qfin’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QFIN. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

