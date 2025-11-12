Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $208.44 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 809.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,750,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448,415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $208,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SRE opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $400,001.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,128.75. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,733 shares of company stock worth $4,541,791. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.