Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 853,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 96,133 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $186,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,770.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 32.2% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $235.95 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.71. The company has a market capitalization of $672.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.