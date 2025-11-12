Rathbones Group PLC Sells 63,876 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,876 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 95.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.88 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.84.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

