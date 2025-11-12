Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,348 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 954.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 30.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,523,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.54.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

