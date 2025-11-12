Bailard Inc. Sells 5,992 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $556.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.72. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $558.98. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of -467.84, a P/E/G ratio of 131.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

