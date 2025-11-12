Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Buys New Position in DBV Technologies S.A. $DBVT

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $451.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.49.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,273.91% and a negative return on equity of 295.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

