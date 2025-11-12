Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Holdings Raised by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 139.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VNO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

