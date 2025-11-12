Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,178 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

