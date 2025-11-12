Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $334.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $341.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.49 and its 200-day moving average is $292.62.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cfra Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

