Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 465,527 Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 465,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 582.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $49,156.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,556.16. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REPL opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on REPL. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners upgraded Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

