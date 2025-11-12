Nutanix $NTNX Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,049 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,357 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $86,949,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nutanix by 4,832.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 496,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 21.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,218,000 after buying an additional 423,249 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix



Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

