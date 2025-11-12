Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.70. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 378.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

