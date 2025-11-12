Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,801,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 234.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $164.73.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.