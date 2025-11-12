Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Invests $3.16 Million in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BXP by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in BXP by 16.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 114,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BXP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BXP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of BXP by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BXP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BXP in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $84.75.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.BXP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. BXP’s payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

Insider Transactions at BXP

In related news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,191.82. This represents a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

BXP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.