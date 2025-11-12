Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Purchases 109,700 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,968. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

