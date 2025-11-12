Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Trims Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,100 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises 2.0% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,328,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,586.74. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard N. Barton sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $16,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 843,248 shares in the company, valued at $71,608,620.16. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,051 shares of company stock worth $39,292,655. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

