Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New $6 Million Investment in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 176,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000. H World Group accounts for 0.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of H World Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,856,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,752,000 after buying an additional 2,738,772 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in H World Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,213,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,966,000 after acquiring an additional 395,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of H World Group by 2,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,926,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,295 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 1,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,789 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,903,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 435.0%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is 95.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

