Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1,222.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329,131 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $70,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $225.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.97 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

In related news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,666,356.44. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,275 shares of company stock worth $4,909,946. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

