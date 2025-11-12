Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $58.41 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,592,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,948,836 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $58,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $25,000. Summer Road LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,227,084.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,476. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,257 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,334. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.21. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.