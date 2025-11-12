Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,351 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $64,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 339.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

