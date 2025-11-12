Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 652,234 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 652,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,404,000. Applied Materials comprises about 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,716,000 after purchasing an additional 291,358 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Applied Materials by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after buying an additional 1,235,097 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of AMAT opened at $228.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $242.50.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.