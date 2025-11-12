Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,364 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $88,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $443.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.42 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

