Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $104.36 Million Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275,553 shares during the period. CRH comprises 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $104,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 255.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.69.

CRH Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

