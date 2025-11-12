Zacks Research Downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Hold

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCLH. Bank of America increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $525,334.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,567.87. This trade represents a 78.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa acquired 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $197,066.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 369,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,092.56. This represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,325. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 81.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

