Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Cap Gemini Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $30.53 on Monday. Cap Gemini has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $39.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

About Cap Gemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

