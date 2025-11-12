Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Cap Gemini Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $30.53 on Monday. Cap Gemini has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $39.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.
About Cap Gemini
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cap Gemini
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Cap Gemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cap Gemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.