Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOV. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $120.00.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 1.6%
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $800.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total transaction of $84,230.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,145.76. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
