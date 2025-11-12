Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $77.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,528. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,818 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,044 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 264.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 43,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

