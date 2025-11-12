Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.18. The stock has a market cap of $244.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

