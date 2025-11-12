Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASPN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

ASPN stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The company had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $252,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

