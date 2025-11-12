Nwam LLC Acquires 110 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 25.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in ASML by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,022.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $964.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $823.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,086.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

