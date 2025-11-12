Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

