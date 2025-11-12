Midwest Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,611 Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 24.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 26.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $315.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial set a $400.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.