Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,335.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 251,635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 217.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.