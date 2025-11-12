Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,335.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 251,635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 217.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
