International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IP. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

International Paper Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of IP opened at $38.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. International Paper has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,763,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,422 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,965,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $132,900,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

