Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFXT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Enerflex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after buying an additional 3,824,093 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enerflex by 42.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,282,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Enerflex by 351.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 880,358 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Enerflex by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 869,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerflex by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 752,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

