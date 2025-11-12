ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,445 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $32,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 548.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

