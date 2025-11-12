ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $462.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $478.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.98.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

