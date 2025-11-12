Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Saxony Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $402,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,533,150. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 58,397 shares of company stock worth $44,662,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $627.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $721.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $705.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

