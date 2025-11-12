Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $96.76 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $96,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $225.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.22. The stock has a market cap of $397.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

