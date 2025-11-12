Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6%

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $240,746.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,354.91. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

