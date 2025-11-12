Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Issues Earnings Results

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 19.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 33.12%.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

KNOS stock opened at GBX 969 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 922.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 801.11. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 580 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,001.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNOS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,185 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,500 in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,221.25.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

