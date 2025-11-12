Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.350-10.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $381.22 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $419.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 147,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,481 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,933,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

