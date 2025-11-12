Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.29, Zacks reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

