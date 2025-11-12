Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 349 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Northern Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average is $164.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,326,577 shares of company stock valued at $596,625,187 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.44.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

