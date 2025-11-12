Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $163.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank Of Montreal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average is $115.38. Bank Of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.28%.

About Bank Of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.